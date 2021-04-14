ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing woman last seen on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, Melinda Elrod was last seen on April 12 at approximately 6:00 p.m. near South McDuffie Street and East Shockley Ferry Road.
Deputies say they do not know what Elrod was last seen wearing but described her as 5'1" and 200 pounds.
If you see Melinda or have information about her location, please call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 referencing case number 2021-21642.
