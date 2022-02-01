ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that they are searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, Alexis. D. Ware is around five feet, five inches tall, 230 pounds and could be driving a red Honda with a South Carolina license plate that reads 6635NS.
Deputies say that Ware was last seen at an address along Highway 29 North.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.