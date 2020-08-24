ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.
Deputies said Chasity D Hamby, 34, was last seen on Campbell Road in Belton on August 22 at approximately 4 p.m.
Hamby is approximately 5’1" tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a blue shirt.
If you see Hamby or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-50152.
