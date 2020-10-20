ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said on Sunday, they are searching for a runaway juvenile.
According to an ACSO Facebook post, 16-year-old Robert Murphy was last seen on Oct. 16 wearing jeans and a dark shirt at Veterans Park in Williamston.
Deputies described Murphy as approximately 5'7" and 165 pounds.
If you have seen Murphy or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ASCO case number 2020-62648.
