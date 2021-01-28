Kyra Goss

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say they need your help finding a missing juvenile they say ran away.

ACSO posted photos of Kyra Goss, who they say ran from a home on Campbell Road in Honea Path. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, yellow shirt, and brown leggings.

If you know where she is, call ACSO at 864-260-4405.

