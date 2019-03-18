ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they were investigating after a person was shot in the hand Monday afternoon.
Deputies said they were called to an address on New Prospect Road just after 1 p.m.
Two suspects reportedly met with the victim in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Pearman Dairy Road to purchase a cell phone.
The suspects then lured the victim to another road off Centerville Road where they told the victim they would get the money to pay for the phone. That's where deputies said they two suspects then tried to rob the victim.
"During this robbery attempt, the victim pushed a handgun away from his face and was shot in the hand," deputies said. "The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital."
An official with Anderson School District Five confirmed Centerville Elementary was placed on precautionary lockdown due to its proximity to the investigation.
Just after 2 p.m., the school district confirmed the lockdown had been lifted.
Deputies said their investigation is ongoing but they believe the case to be an isolated incident.
