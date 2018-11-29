ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies have asked for help tracking down two 15-year-old girls who investigators believe have run away from their homes.
Deputies said Abby Elizabeth Evatt is believed to have run away from her residence in Iva at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Maddison Speed also ran away from her residence located in Pendleton on the same day, deputies said. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and light-colored eyes. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her right forearm and a scar on her forehead.
Deputies believe the two females are likely together and remain in the Anderson area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Investigator Pigman at (864) 231-2807.
