ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are looking for a woman they say is wanted for assault of a high and aggravated nature.
ACSO says Catherine Cristin Batson is wanted for the charge in an incident that happened in Belton. Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Anyone who knows where she is or has seen her is urged to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-71301.
