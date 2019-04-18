Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for assistance identifying an individual they believe could be connected to multiple crimes in the Anderson area.
Deputies say the suspect they are searching for is believed to have been involved in at least three armed robberies in the Anderson area.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to please call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-05514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.