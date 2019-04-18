Anderson Robbery Suspect

Anderson Robbery Suspect (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

 (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for assistance identifying an individual they believe could be connected to multiple crimes in the Anderson area. 

Deputies say the suspect they are searching for is believed to have been involved in at least three armed robberies in the Anderson area. 

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to please call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-05514.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.