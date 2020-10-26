ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a suspect involved in a shooting incident that occurred between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, driving what appeared to be a burnt orange Nissan, followed the victim and shot at their vehicle several times near Liberty Road in Iva.
Deputies said the victim's vehicle was hit several times and one of the bullets entered the vehicle and struck a passenger.
There is no information on the passenger's state at this current moment.
If you can identify this suspect or have information regarding this incident, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-63263.
