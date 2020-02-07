Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced results of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in the Anderson County area.
Deputies say during the operation, named "Twice the Ice", the sheriff's office seized a total of 63.47 pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, deputies also seized 25 firearms from individuals arrested during the operation.
Deputies with the sheriff's office say the Special Investigations Division identified several people as significant methamphetamine distributors in the county.
In all, the sheriff's office says 37 people were arrested with several of the targets being arrested more than once during the operation. The investigation consisted of drug purchases, surveillance, search warrants, and traffic stops in the Anderson Area.
Suspects faced various charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute.
The Special Investigations Division is continuing their enforcement and further arrests are expected.
