ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was involved in a car accident while responding to reports of a person armed with a knife.
A release from the sheriff's office says that the incident occurred occurred at around 7:00 Monday evening along Midway Road near Beaverdam Road.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office who was charged with investigating the crash says the deputy was traveling with his emergency equipment activated when he attempted to pass another vehicle and move back into his lane of travel. Pickens County deputies say while moving back into his lane, the Anderson County deputy lost control of his vehicle causing a collision with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
The civilian driver injured in the crash was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Pickens County deputies say the Anderson County deputy was not injured.
Both vehicles suffered significant damage. Deputies with Pickens County say the Anderson County deputy was found to have contributed to the accident.
MORE NEWS: Missing 84-year-old with dementia from Greenville County located safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.