ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A patient has been life-flighted to a hospital Friday evening after a collision in Anderson.

Anderson County dispatchers say the collision happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Road and Allston Street and involves a vehicle and a moped.

We're told another patient was taken to Anderson Medical Center via EMS for non-emergency treatment.

Dispatchers also say SCDPS will be investigating.

This is a developing story.