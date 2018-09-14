ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A patient has been life-flighted to a hospital Friday evening after a collision in Anderson.
Anderson County dispatchers say the collision happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Road and Allston Street and involves a vehicle and a moped.
We're told another patient was taken to Anderson Medical Center via EMS for non-emergency treatment.
Dispatchers also say SCDPS will be investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
