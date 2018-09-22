ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is behind bars Saturday morning after leading Anderson police officers on a chase.
Just before midnight, dispatchers confirmed a suspect was leading officers on a vehicle chase when the suspect stopped near Caughlin Avenue.
The suspect then got of the car and fled on foot, only to be quickly captured by an officer.
Details as to who the suspect is and what prompted the pursuit are unknown as of writing.
