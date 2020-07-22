ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson School District 3 on Wednesday announced new start dates for the 2020-21 school year and released a new school calendar.
Elementary and middle school students in the district will start on August 31.
High school students will begin on September 8.
The district said full details on school operations will be included in a forthcoming announcement.
Here is a look at the new school calendar:
