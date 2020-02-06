Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Anderson are advising residents downstream of the Highway 8 dam and the Saluda River to leave their homes and find another shelter for the duration of the storm.
According to Anderson County Emergency Deputy Director Josh Hawkins, about 250 homes will be impacted by this advised evacuation.
Hawkins says right now this is a precautionary measure, but cautions that water levels are rising quickly.
The county has reached out to fire fighter mobilization units to request more rafts and personnel in the event of an emergency.
If you can evacuate, you are advised to do so, so as not to spread emergency personnel to thin in the event rescues are called for.
A family shelter has been opened at the Salvation Army at 106 Tolley Street.
Officials say another shelter will open as the first gets full.
More news: New TORNADO WARNING for Abbeville, Greenwood counties; tornado watch continues for all but 2 Upstate counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.