ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Fire Department says that crews responded to a structure fire along Revival Center Drive in Anderson on Sunday night.
Officials say that crews responded to the scene at around 8:27 p.m. on Sunday. They added that EMS was also on scene.
This is all the information we have right now. We will update this article as we learn more.
Fire along Revival Center Drive
A viewer submitted photo from a fire on Revival Center Drive (Rob, August 8, 2021)
Fire along Revival Center Drive (2)
A viewer submitted photo from a fire on Revival Center Drive (Rob, August 8, 2021)
Fire along Revival Center Drive
A viewer submitted photo from a fire on Revival Center Drive (Rob, August 8, 2021)
Fire along Revival Center Drive (2)
A viewer submitted photo from a fire on Revival Center Drive (Rob, August 8, 2021)
More news: ACSO: Deputies are searching for a missing endangered runaway in Anderson
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.