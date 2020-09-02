ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wednesday marked 25 years since Anderson County deputies found 24-year-old Channing Richard Martin was found dead in the middle of the road after being attacked, and the person who killed him is still on the loose.
Deputies said Martin’s body was found Welcome Road in Anderson. He had died from blunt force trauma. The case is still unsolved and the Anderson County sheriff said his deputies continue to look for new evidence and leads related to the killing.
Sheriff Chad McBride spoke on the grim anniversary, along with Martin’s parents.
A painting of Martin was unveiled during the news conference.
McBride asks anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
