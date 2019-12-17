ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride calls the detention center a ticking time bomb. He explains prisoners are overwhelming the structure each and every day.
Sheriff McBride explains the detention center hasn't met state requirements in a decade and he and county council started a feasibility study to access the entire building.
"This is not a bed and-breakfast for inmates," Sheriff McBride said. 'If you’ve been in this jail, you usually don’t wanna come back."
McBride said the jail was built more than 60 years ago and in some areas are falling apart at the seams.
"We have cells that are meant for four people, and we have cells that are meant for 15 to 16 people. All of those cells have at least twice that number in them. In fact the other day, we had a four-man cell with 20 people in it," Sheriff McBride states.
Currently, the detention center is meant to hold 250 people. Today, it holds more than 450. The overcrowding is forcing detention officers to look over their shoulder and the sheriff is concerned from a safety standpoint.
County council and the sheriff are working together on the feasibility study set to be complete by the beginning of the new year. It's a vision that look out for today's issues, but also the ones that may come in the future. They estimate building a new jail would cost around or more than $30 million.
It's a price many say will protect the community from the Level 1 to Level 3 offenders inside the detention center. Right now, officials say there's no way to separate them.
"I don’t really wanna pay more taxes either. This is one of those things where it’s kind of like having a ticking time bomb. people could really get hurt here."
Kevin Matheson, Anderson County Jail director, tells us he goes to bed every night worrying about his deputies for more reasons than one.
He showed Fox Carolina's Shale Remien and our cameras massive amounts of mold, and dust that are health concerns for not only inmates but the officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.