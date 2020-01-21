Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County man accused by deputies of murder in the strangling death of his mother claimed self-defense and that he was a victim of "witchcraft" during his bond hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
Coroner Greg Shore said EMS was called to a house on Towhee Trail around 10:14 p.m. Monday for an unconscious person.
The victim, 57-year-old Celeste Lowie was found in cardiac arrest and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m., Shore said.
Lowie's death was ruled a homicide.
On Tuesday morning, deputies said the victim's son, Nafis Nicholas Mena, was arrested and charged with murder.
The arrest warrant states Mena caused Lowie's death by choking her.
Just after 5 p.m. Mena went before a judge for a bond hearing.
He asked to speak about the events leading up to the incident and told the judge that his mother tried to attack him with a knife.
"There was nowhere I could run," Mena said
Mena said he was trying to get the knife away, and that's when he put his mother in a choke hold.
"Long story short, I get her to sleep, and I got up off of her," Mena said, but claims he saw her breathing afterward.
Mena maintains that he did not know his mother had passed away.
“How do I even know this is true? It could be completely false and I would not have any idea," Mena said during his hearing. "This is a complete surprise to me. I still don’t know if I believe it.”
The suspect also told the judge his mother had been "doing witchcraft" on him for more than two years.
The judge denied bond and said she was going to send a mental health representative to speak with Mena.
More news: Frigid air lingers through mid-week
(3) comments
What's going on in Anderson county with all these killings??? Do we really live among so many evil people??? Guess it's time to pack up and move to somewhere a lil more peaceful, so sad
This guy has the classic signs of being a Meth head. Look at his skin.
He as I've known him has always been a bit on the crazy side and always lived with his mama where he was have money to keep his meth and pill addiction up he is a basket case and dope I'm sure had a huge role n this sad sad sad sad
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.