PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim over the course of several years.
Jail records show Sherman Coane Veazie III was booked on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Deputies said they began investigating on August 12 after being called to AnMed on Fant Street in reference to a sexual assault.
At the hospital, deputies said they met with a family member of the juvenile victim who told deputies Veazie had been forcing the girl to have sex with him and this has been happening since she was five years old.
Deputies did not release further details due to the sensitive nature of the case.
