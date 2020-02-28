ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – After a nearly day-long firefight, an Anderson County spokesperson said the fire at a former tire recycling plant had been extinguished.
Firefighters from multiple Anderson County departments were called to battle a fire Thursday night.
The fire was reported along Abbeville Highway around 7:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
Greg Smith, Solid Waste Director for Anderson County said the fire was burning at the site of the former Viva Tire Recycling Plant.
At least five fire departments responded to the blaze, Smith said.
Smith said DHEC shut down Viva and efforts have been underway to cleanup the site for a few years.
This isn't the first fire at the site. Smith said another large fire broke out at the property a year ago and a few smaller fires have also been set at the site.
Smith did not know what sparked this latest fire.
The most recent large fire at the property was in January 2019.
On Friday, Abbeville Highway was shutdown from Airline Road to Acker Road due to the firefighting efforts.
"Officials ask that residents stay away from the area," said Teresa Bannister, Communications Director for Anederson County. "If you live in the area, please limit outdoor activities and keep windows closed.
Bannister said Abbeville Highway should reopen by 5 p.m. Firday.
