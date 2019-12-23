ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Staff and volunteers at Anderson County’s PAWS animal shelter gave Christmas treats to the dogs waiting for forever homes on Monday, ahead of the Christmas holidays.
The dogs were given water bottles that had been filled with dog treats and then put into socks as their Christmas presents.
The shelter said Monday that they had 100 dogs in need of homes.
PAWS is offering free large dog adoptions and free cat adoptions until the new year. The adoption fee for small dogs and puppies is just $35.
The shelter will be closed Tuesday through Thursday and reopen Friday and Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m.
