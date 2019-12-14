ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -More than one thousand children in 500 families will get the help they asked for this Christmas and that is thanks to you.
Just 10 day ago, the Salvation Army of Anderson County made a plea to the community for help making sure 800 kids have gifts under the tree for Christmas.
The community showed up and made that happen.
It's a Christmas miracle for so many families just days before they plan to distribute these gifts so the Salvation Army of Anderson County is saying thank you to their community.
Captain john Sikes says, "last time that I talked to you, we were wondering, but we knew God was going to come through and he has come through. There are still a few angels that are out there that we are waiting for, but God is so good."
A good Christmas is what it will be. The Salvation Army says they are so grateful for their community showing up to make sure that 1500 children from more than 500 families will have Christmas gifts under their tree.
"Our little elves were so busy getting everything ready for Wednesday (the 18th) our distribution date and we are so excited about what god has done and what Anderson County has done it is so beautiful and we thank our community," says Captain Sikes.
They've been working in this large warehouse that was also a gift to the organization so that they can continue to do the most good in the Upstate.
Captain Sikes says, "it was donated so graciously by Anderson County and what a tremendous help in his been."
They have a busy week ahead, but they say they wouldn't have it any other way. "That is the largest number we have ever helped in Anderson County and Anderson County has come through for us and we are so thankful," Captain Sikes says.
There are so many more ways to give... For more information about getting involved, head over to the Salvation Army of Anderson County's website.
