ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials said some ducks will be removed from the pond outside the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center on Friday afternoon because the ducks are believed to be infected with Duck Viral Enteritis.
The county says Duck Viral Enteritis (DVE) is an acute, highly contagious fatal disease of ducks, geese, and swans. The domestic ducks are being taken from the pond so DVE doesn’t spread to the wild ducks & geese at Chris Taylor Park Pond.
Volunteers from Izzie’s Pond, a wild animal rescue organization, will handle the safe removal of the birds.
