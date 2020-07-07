ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson District 2 & 4 have stopped their voluntary workouts for fall sports due to high-risk of spreading COVID-19, according to Pendleton's Football Coach and Athletic Director Yon Radford.
According to DHEC, Anderson County is considered a high spread area as of July 5, 2020.
Belton Honea Path Head Coach and Athletic Director Russell Blackston confirmed that District 2 was also shut down.
It is unknown when workouts will be able to resume at this time.
