ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An overview of the plans for the first few days of the school year for Anderson District Two was discussed at the school board's Monday meeting.
The board says students in Kindergarten through 8th grade will be attending LEAP days before school starts on August 25. Kindergarten teachers will reach out to students for specifics.
For those in first through eighth grade, students will be coming to school for one day so teachers can administer state mandate assessments, provide lessons on key concepts, and teach health and safety protocols.
There are 920 students who enrolled in the district's Virtual Learning Academy. Per state mandate, they'll be coming in on August 18 for their LEAP day.
For all other students, their LEAP days will take place on the following days:
- August 19: Students with last names beginning with A-D
- August 20: Students with last names beginning with E-K
- August 21: Students with last names beginning with L-R
- August 22: Students with last names beginning with S-Z
LEAP days will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Middle and high schools in the district operate on alternating days - dubbed A and B days. Students have been divided into two groups, Red and Blue, based on their last names. They'll attend in-person learning based on their assigned groups.
Red group consists of students with last names beginning with A-J, and Blue group will consist of those whose last names begin with K-Z.
Based on the board's plan, the groups will be attending on the following days:
Red group:
- August 25 (A day)
- August 26 (B day)
- August 31 (A day)
- September 1 (B day)
Blue group will be participating in classes on August 31 and September 1 virtually.
Blue group:
- August 27 (A day)
- August 28 (B day)
- September 2 (A day)
- September 3 (B day)
Red group will participate in September 2 and 3 classes virtually.
All students will be required to wear masks while arriving and departing from school, and in any area outside the classroom.
The district will be providing shields for desks to further help curb the spread of the virus and ensure safety. Hand sanitizer will be available in every classroom.
Secondary students will be allowed to remove their masks once in class, and behind their desk shields unless class size prevents social distancing from occurring.
Elementary students at Anderson District Two schools will be participating in face-to-face instruction in common cohorts, or smaller designated groups. They won't be required to wear masks in classrooms once they're seated because of this. Elementary students will remain in their cohort groups as much as possible.
Plexiglass shields have been installed in schools' front offices, guidance areas and cafeterias. Visitors will be limited.
Staff will continue to encourage and teach proper hygiene. Any student or staff who exhibits any sort of sign of an illness will be asked to stay home, or have to leave school if the signs begin during the day.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Schools says students will attend in-person for one day on first week of school
School District of Pickens County says school year still set to begin August 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.