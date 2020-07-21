Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Anderson County School District 5 announced a new start for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials with the district say the decision to revise the school year calendar was made in the best interest of student, faculty and staff safety.
The 2020-2021 school year will now begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, a day after the Labor Day holiday.
