Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Anderson County School District 5 announced a new start for the 2020-2021 school year. 

Officials with the district say the decision to revise the school year calendar was made in the best interest of student, faculty and staff safety. 

The 2020-2021 school year will now begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, a day after the Labor Day holiday. 

Anderson District 5 2020-2021 school calendar

