Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Anderson County School District Five announced a new start for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials with the district say the decision to revise the school year calendar was made in the best interest of student, faculty and staff safety.
The 2020-2021 school year will now begin on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, a day after the Labor Day holiday.
Previously the school district said the first day of classes would be August 18, 2020.
The district says when they begin, they will operate concurrently on an in-person instructional basis and fully virtual instructional model, for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The district says the goal is to move forward with safe, in-person instruction while also offering virtual courses for grades K-12.
As part of the safety measures for in-person classes, the school district says the following protocols and procedures will be in place.
- Implementation of Social Distancing guidelines to the fullest possible extent in a school setting.
- Continuation of robust cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing routines throughout the entire school day and on into after-hours at/on each Anderson Five school campus, facility, and school bus, with priority going to high-trafficked areas and frequently encountered surfaces.
- All Anderson Five teachers and school staff have been provided with personal protective equipment including masks and/or face shields.
- While students will continue to change classes, transitions are naturally minimized on a block schedule. Students are encouraged to wear masks, especially during class changes.
- All classrooms are stocked with gloves and hand sanitizer.
- There will be no mass gatherings, no field trips, and no entry of nonessential visitors for all Anderson Five school campuses for the foreseeable future.
- Cafeteria procedures will be implemented at the discretion of each individual school principal.
Anderson Five says the Anderson Five Virtual Academy will be staffed entirely by certified educators in the district who will provide virtual instruction and support throughout the school day for students who choose to learn from home during the 2020-2021 academic school year.
Anderson Five is extending the application deadline for the Anderson Five Virtual Academy. Applications for the Anderson Five Virtual Academy must be completed and submitted by 7:00 p.m. on July 28.
