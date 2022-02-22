ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County District Five needs more substitute teachers. So, they're asking parents to help out.
Absences due to COVID-19 are creating gaps in the classrooms that need to be filled.
Some principals we talked to need subs and just can't get them.
Sabrina McCall with District Five's human resources says they don't just need subs but bus drivers, custodians, and nurses too.
When the school can't get a sub, here's what happens:
“The students are either put into someone else’s classroom," McCall said, "So, sometimes, we have to take 20 students and divide them up among the teachers that are there that day, or the teacher it loses their planning period. And they have to go into the classroom and sub; which is not very good for morale."
McCall says January was one of their more difficult months.
"We still have many absences that go unfilled. This month, we're right around 82 percent," said McCall, "We're happy with 82 percent, because it has been worse, but we would really like for it to be up to about 95 percent."
The district partnered with ESS (Education Management and Staffing Solution) for recruiting. ESS is encouraging parents to become substitute teachers to help.
“You can sub for any area that you feel qualified to do. So, if you don’t want to do the high school student— they scare you—you can block those off and only do the elementary school students," McCall said.
Linda Davis is a retired teacher. She subs part time at Westside High School.
"Subbing is not hard, at all. And you can choose your days," Davis said.
Davis says her duties are pretty straight forward.
"Attendance, check Google classroom and make sure that they’re doing their assignments, monitor that the kids are doing the assignment, make sure I write the passes if they need the restrooms," said Davis.
ESS tells us their efforts haven't brought down the need for subs yet. They still need more.
Davis says it isn't difficult if you like kids.
“Look into it, and see if it’s for you," said Davis, "For me, the kids energize me. So, I really enjoy it. You might be surprised. You might find that you really like it too.”
In South Carolina, you don't need a certification to be a substitute teacher—just a high school diploma.
Apply here.
