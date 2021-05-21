"My daughter is getting married in December. So, I will probably add this to the wedding fund," Carpenter said.
Carpenter says she's glad to have the district's support.
"I'm excited. I don't really look at it so much as an incentive. I look at it as a reward. I think that our school district has put the health of our teachers and our students at the forefront," Carpenter said.
Superintendent Tom Wilson says he's glad to be first.
Viewers have raised concerns to FOX Carolina about where the money is coming from, and whether or not it will come out of their tax dollars.
"We hope we can pay it out of our COVID relief money. We haven't gotten the word on that yet but if we can't, we have plans to pay it out of our general budget. And our board is aware of that and supports that," Wilson said.
Wilson says because when you have the vaccine and you're exposed to someone who has COVID-19, you won't have to quarantine; that means his staff won't have to miss work for 10 to 14 days if they're vaccinated. Plus, the district won't have to pay for substitute teachers that can't be as effective as the regular teacher.
And in response to concerns of staff who say they can't get the vaccine due to medical conditions, he says staff have already been given $2,000 and $600 bonuses this school year.
"Our whole purpose for doing it was number one to say thank you to our teachers who have gotten the vaccine and encourage others to do it," Wilson says.
Wilson says students and teachers also already have to get a number of vaccines to attend or work at the school.
He says the goal is herd immunity, but people have the right to make the personal choice to take the vaccine or not.
Wilson says he'll have more details about the numbers by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.