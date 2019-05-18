ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On May 18, 2019 the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Market Street in Anderson for a shooting outside of a nightclub, they released to FOX Carolina Saturday afternoon.
Upon the arrival of the deputies they secured the scene and began their initial investigation.
The victim was driven to Anderson Medical hospital prior to EMS arrival, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, deputies say.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing, deputies say.
