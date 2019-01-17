LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Anderson County.
Anderson County deputies said they went to a home on Shadow Hills Labe in Liberty to serve an arrest warrant for domestic violence on Michael Wayne Sloan.
When they arrived, deputies said Sloan, 73, met then at the front door with a gun in his hand and raised the firearm toward deputies.
Deputies then fired at least one shot that struck Sloan.
The SWAT team responded and Sloan was taken into custody without further incident.
Sloan was then taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.
Deputies said Sloan's injuries were not life threatening.
No deputies were hurt during the situation.
SLED was called in, per protocol, to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
According to a news release from SLED, agents are gathering and analyzing forensic evidence and interviewing the deputies and others involved. There was no video of the incident.
SLED said the shooting was the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the first involving Anderson County deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.