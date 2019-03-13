ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chad McBride said a man featured on FOX Carolina’s Most Wanted segment during The Ten O’ Clock News Tuesday night turned himself in on Wednesday.
In the segment on Tuesday, the Anderson County sheriff said his deputies had been searching for Christian Axel Elija Owens who was wanted for assault and battery first degree.
“Late last summer apparently there was an incident where a lady had actually, by way of her GPS, accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway,” McBride said. “Apparently, it ignited some kind of confrontation with a group of people there that actually came out to the road where her car was parked and started to confront her and screaming at her. They were also trying to assault her. As a result, one female approached her and threatened her with an ax and Mr. Owens threatened her with a firearm handgun. At the time, they were not able to be identified but throughout the investigation the two folks involved were able to be identified.”
McBride said the woman with the ax was not charged in the case but Owens was.
Owens turned himself in to deputies after the Most Wanted segment aired, the sheriff said.
Deputies had been searching for Owens since August.
MORE NEWS: Gov. McMaster: Carolina Panthers considering moving operations, practice facilities to South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.