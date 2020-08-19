ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has announced a public memorial service for a fallen K-9.
K-9 Roscoe was killed last week by friendly fire while deputies were working to apprehend two suspects after a chase and crash. One of those suspects was also killed by self-inflicted gunfire.
The memorial for Roscoe will be on August 27 at 11 a.m. at the Anderson County Civic Center's outdoor William A Floyd Amphitheater.
The venue is located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
"With the current critical times regarding COVID-19, the ACSO would like to remind everyone to utilize social distancing and if possible wear a face covering," deputies said in a Facebook post announcing the service. "There will be no available seating, other than the amphitheater grass sitting area so supplying your own seating/chair is encouraged."
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner: K-9 Roscoe killed by friendly fire; suspect died from self-inflicted gunshot after Anderson Co. chase
