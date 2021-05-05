ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a deputy-involved crash on South Main Street near Abbeville Highway.
According to Sgt. Foster, no one was injured in the collision.
Foster also says the South Carolina Highway Patrol has been called to investigate the collision.
We have crews headed to the scene. We will update this article when we learn more.
