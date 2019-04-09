COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina House Republican Caucus on Tuesday voted to suspend Rep. Jonathon Hill (R-Townville) “for the remainder of the legislative year due to actions detrimental to the Caucus and its members,” according to a news release from the State House members of the Anderson County Legislative Delegation.
The House GOP Caucus reportedly determined that Hill “violated the trust of the Caucus and he has lost his Caucus privileges due to his confrontational politics,” the news release stated.
According to The State, the caucus accused Hill of making “erroneous and hostile attacks” on fellow Republicans that “have gone too far.”
The accusations are that Hill gives constant criticism, disseminates other politicians’ cell phone numbers to angry constituents, and publicly shares details of private strategy meetings.
According to the news release, the Caucus "endeavors to foster respect and honor for each other. The House Republican Caucus aspires to practice civility and decency as we work together for the betterment of our state and its citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.