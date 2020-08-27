ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson community came together to bid a special farewell to a beloved K-9 deputy killed in the line of duty. It was a somber memorial for K-9 Roscoe, met with an outpouring of love from locals, including Kathy Moore, who came all the way from Fountain Inn to pay respects.
“These men and women and their K-9s go out not knowing if they’ll come back. And he didn’t come back,” said Moore. “I can’t imagine what his handler must be going through.”
The four-legged friend, protector, and hero put up a fight, doing what he loved. Roscoe had served two years with The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. It’s a tough goodbye for his handler and Master Deputy Matthew Davis. The two spent every moment with one another, sharing every frustration and satisfaction.
“I’m very thankful for the community coming out,” said Master Deputy Matthew Davis. “We went through 16 weeks of training together. The bond is spectacular.”
The three and a half year old German shepherd played a huge role in protecting his human deputies earlier this month, tracking down two suspects during a police chase turned crash. Roscoe was shot by friendly fire and died at the animal hospital the next day, August 12.
K-9 Roscoe was deployed 184 times in his two years of work. Sheriff Chad McBride says he was always obedient and driven; Calm and relaxed at home, until he saw officer Davis in uniform, knowing it was time to work.
“He was happy, a great dog. He was a deputy just like us,” said Davis.
Deputies call Roscoe a selfless and loyal soldier, rescuer, and partner. Roscoe will be remembered for helping maintain peace and order and sharing his smile with others. Roscoe will lie in Chris Taylor Memorial Park.
