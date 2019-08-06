ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Prayer after prayer was said--not just for the people in Anderson, but for everyone grieving around the country after two tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said that if the community wants to see change, they have to invest in the youth of tomorrow.
For 30 years, Enoch Paul has been doing that by teaching kids to take their anger out through sport.
"What we want to do is give them another outlook. Something positive. A lot of these kids are kids...who are missing something in their life. They just want somebody to believe in them. They want somebody to tell them 'job well done.' And that's what we do at the karate school.'" Paul said.
Paul says that is what inspired him to hold tonight's rally against crime and violence, in a community that's experienced several shootings this summer.
"We're gonna stand for Jesus. We're going to put Jesus first. That's our foundation--and then we'll go forward to fix the problem with our young youth today."
Paul says the faith and values he teaches serve to create positive reinforcement. Paul believes this is something that could help to prevent future tragedies like the ones in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
Paul says he's just happy to help out the youth in the community, and that's why he's partnering with organizations like the Anderson County Sheriff's office to continue his outreach and fight violence, one child at a time.
