ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a fatal collision previously described as road rage against a motorcyclist has now been determined to not have been intentional.
The crash unfolded just after 5 p.m. on December 13. Coroner Greg Shore confirmed the motorcyclist had died inside the ER at AnMed Health. Shore says the crash happened along Shockley Ferry Road near White Street Extension in Belton, and that another driver had apparently forced the male motorcyclist off the road.
According to Shore, the victim struck a telephone pole after being supposedly forced off the road.
The crash victim was later identified as 53-year-old Timothy Cathey of Anderson. Cathey's death came as the result of multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the wreck with the SC Highway Patrol.
"A preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have been an intentional hit-and-run," said Public Information Officer Stephen Combs in a news release at the time. However, another release on Thursday, December 17, walked this back.
New details released that day say deputies identified the owner of the suspect vehicle, a late-2000s, dark green Chevy Trailblazer or Ford Explore with tinted rear windows. The vehicle was pulling an empty utility trailer at the time of the incident.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigation determined the crash was not an intentional act of harm, and there are no pending charges from deputies. The Anderson County Coroner's Office concluded its investigation and announced that the death was determined to be accidental.
According to a release from the coroner's office, the investigation yielded multiple findings including an in-car video that showed that the victim's motorcycle was never struck or forced off the roadway.
Additionally, the coroner says that the decedent ended up losing control of the bike after he passed the SUV.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office says that foul play is no longer suspected in Cathey's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.