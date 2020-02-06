Meredith Lake Rd - Anderson County (1).JPG

Meredith Lake Rd. - Anderson County (viewer photo)

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division has now activated the Emergency Operations and Joint Information Centers because of current severe weather conditions.

Right now, the center is operating at Operating Condition 2, or OPCON 2. The office will provide more information as soon as they are able to coordinate with responding agencies.

OPCON 2 is described as "enhanced awareness", meaning a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the county. Emergency Operations Plans are implemented, and the EMD may partially activate the emergency operations center as needed.

Up-to-the-minute information can be found by following @ACSCEMD on Twitter.

Shelter opened in Rutherford County as flood warning remains active

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.