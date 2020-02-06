ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division has now activated the Emergency Operations and Joint Information Centers because of current severe weather conditions.
Right now, the center is operating at Operating Condition 2, or OPCON 2. The office will provide more information as soon as they are able to coordinate with responding agencies.
OPCON 2 is described as "enhanced awareness", meaning a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the county. Emergency Operations Plans are implemented, and the EMD may partially activate the emergency operations center as needed.
Up-to-the-minute information can be found by following @ACSCEMD on Twitter.
