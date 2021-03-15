ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM) has launched the COVID-Relief Fund program in partnership with the Anderson County government, according to a news release from the county. The funding will be used to provide rental and utility assistance to qualifying households.
“There is a tremendous amount of need for this type of assistance in our area”, said AIM Executive Director Kristi King-Brock in the release. “We were fortunate to be able to offer some level of rental assistance through earlier COVID response programs, but the need far exceeded what we had available. These dedicated funds will help ensure that we can properly stabilize housing situations for those in need.”
Anderson County said it received more than $6 million dollars in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). “We had the option of turning these funds over to SC Housing for dispersal, but our County Council was firm in its belief that we should instead offer a locally-managed program” said Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns in the release.
County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn said the funds in this program will in many cases go directly to landlords and utility providers
“Every day we hear stories of people going through hard times, and we want both renters and landlords to know that this assistance is available and accessible no matter where in Anderson County you live” Dunn said. “In the vast majority of cases, funds are paid directly to landlords or utility companies, and we have worked to install sufficient safeguards against fraud and abuse. This money will be well and wisely spent.”
AIM will be managing the program from its Anderson headquarters, located at 1202 South Murray Avenue. To learn more and find out if you qualify, or to complete the online application, visit https://covidrelief.aimcharitysc.org/ or call 833-977-RENT(7368).
Application assistance is also available at the following partner agencies throughout Anderson County. You can contact the agency nearest you to set up an appointment:
- Belton Interfaith Ministries: 864-338-7797; 507 N Main St, Belton
- Clemson Community Care: 864-653-4460; 105 Anderson Hwy, Clemson
- Concord Baptist Church: 864-225-4621; 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson
- Freedom Center Food Pantry: 3254 S. Main St. Anderson
- Good Hope Baptist Church: 864-348-6385; 221 Good Hope Church Rd, Iva
- Honea Path United Ministries Food Pantry; 864-356-0758; 220 S. Main St. Honea Path
- New Spring - Anderson: 864-261-1262; 1 Linwa Blvd, Anderson
- New Spring - Powdersville: 864-261-1262
- Piedmont Emergency Relief: 864-845-5535; 3A Main St. Piedmont
- South Main Mercy Center; 864-437-8298; 2408 S Main St, Anderson
- Temple Baptist Church: 864-226-7248; 2905 Standridge Rd, Anderson
- Townville Fire House Training Room: 8505 Highway 24 Townsville
- Trinity Baptist Church: 864-419-5622; 324 Belton Drive, Williamston
- Upstate Warrior Solution (for Veterans and their families): 864-940-8966; 200 Bleckley St. Anderson, SC 29625
