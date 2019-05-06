ANDERSON COUNYT, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division worked together to help rescue a furry friend Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the ACSO Emergency Management, deputies responded to a call for a reported dog stuck in an underground culvert on Seminole Avenue Monday morning.
Upon arrival, Corporal D. McQueen and Deputies J. Brown and J. Pearson found a dog trapped in the drainage tunnel near the front of its owner's property.
The trio acted quickly, and were soon able to safely get the dog out of harm's way. He was reunited with his owner, who quickly took him to a local veterinarian for evaluation.
Later Monday, Stephen Combs with ACSO Emergency Management said the dog was diagnosed with parvo virus - a condition that requires expensive treatment.
The dog's family contacted the deputies who helped save him. Together, they reached out to the Anderson County P.A.W.S. Shelter, who graciously offered to take the dog in and nurse him back to health.
Should the treatment be successful, the family will be reunited with their pet in no time.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville police announce arrest in 1988 murder of elderly woman
Spartanburg Police: Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.