ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Council is continuing their town halls across the area.
A meeting was held Tuesday evening for District 3 citizens to discuss the county road fee, which citizens will have to foot the bill for.
The fee could be $20 or $25.
“We got a issue with our roads. Anyone that does not realize that, you probably need to get out and drive a few miles.”
Vice Chair for county council, Ray Graham wants those in his district to understand the need for something to be done to improve the quality county roads
“Maintaining and rebuilding the roads that have gotten into bad shape, and truly maintaining the future as well,” Graham said.
There’s approximately 215,00 registered vehicles in the county. If the $25 fee is approved then vehicle owners who are 64 or older, or have handicap tags would be exempt from paying the fee. This would bring in an estimated $4,197,500. If the $20 fee was to be approved, no exemption will happen, it would total an estimated $4,300,000.
Along with the fee proposal there comes a one millage reduction. For someone who owns a property valued at $100,000, will save four dollars a year.
This isn’t a decision council is taking lightly, some of them are still on the fence if this fee should be approved or not.
“And I know this is considered a road fee, and that’s just kind of a legality standpoint, at the end of the day our citizens look at it as We’re raising taxes. If we’re going to do that, I want to be able to show them some work at the end of the year,” Graham said.
The county is a little of 1,500 miles of roadway to maintain.
If a fee was approved, it would go into special revenue fund for road paving and bridge work only.
