Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Tenth Circuit Solicitors office announced the arrest of a suspect from a 2012 drive-by shooting cold case.
According to the sheriff's office, 32-year-old John Luther Cody Murphy was served with a warrant for voluntary manslaughter, charging him in the 2012 death of Timothy Rambo Ramsey.
According to deputies, the charges were filed on the seven year anniversary of Ramsey's death.
Solicitor David Wagner said,“We are grateful for the diligence of Sheriff McBride and his Investigators, particularly lead Detective Scotty Hill, for working in consultation with my Office to see this Cold Case was solved. This case required extra dedication and effort to crack, and Sheriff McBride made sure his Office gave this case the additional attention it needed.”
The sheriff's office says this is the second cold case solved in Anderson County under Sheriff Chad McBride and solicitor David Wagner's first terms in office.
“I am proud of the dedication that has been displayed by our detectives working on this case. At times it may seem that an unsolved homicide case could be forgotten about, but in reality our detectives are always trying to find new evidence or leads that can bring justice to the families of the victim(s),” said Sheriff Chad McBride.
