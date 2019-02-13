Pendleton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Biomaterial and polymer technology company, Ortec, is growing its Anderson County operations according to a statement released by the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Wednesday.
The expansion is set to bring a $20 million investment and create approximately 18 new jobs. This expansion follows the company's previous $20 million investment and expansion in 2016 that added 60 new jobs.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said:
“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we have a strong workforce and competitive business environment to thank for that. We welcome this new investment by Ortec and look forward to seeing the impact these new jobs will have on Anderson County.”
Ortec President Christopher Brotherton said:
“Ortec is pleased to continue enlarging its corporate footprint here in South Carolina with this expansion of our Pendleton facility. We appreciate the level of cooperation between the S.C. Department of Commerce, Anderson County Economic Development and the town of Pendleton that will ensure the project’s success. This is not only an investment for our growth today, but for many years to come.”
Located on Westinghouse Road in Pendleton, SC, Ortec says hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.
Anyone interested in applying, should contact Pendleton.careers@ortecinc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.