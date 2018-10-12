Anderson, SC -
USA Today ranked Denver Downs Farm, in Anderson, SC, only 30 minutes from Greenville, the second best corn maze in the nation in their 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.
Out of 500 corn mazes ranked, Denver Downs caught the attention of the expert panel with their massive 10-acre tractor shaped landscape.
“We are both thrilled and humbled to be selected among the hundreds of contenders for the top corn mazes in the country, We chose the theme this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of John Deere tractors." said Catherine Garrison Davis, Co-Owner of Denver Downs.
This is not Denver Downs first attraction to take home an award. Their pumpkin patch was ranked the best one in South Carolina by both Reader's Digest, Good Housekeeping and Southern Living Magazine.
In addition to the 10-acre tractor shaped corn maze, 35 barnyard activities, live music, and the Harvest of Horrors, Denver Downs will also have over 25 tons of pumpkins this autumn season. The Harvest of Horrors includes its own Dark Harvest corn maze, a terrifying haunted freak show, and an alien shootout at Area 51.
Denver Downs is open Thursday and Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday day and nights until November fourth. They will also open up October 29th, 30th, and 31st for special Halloween activities.
