Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Anderson Police Department are investigating after a drive-by shooting Friday morning.
The coroner's office says the victim, 16-year-old Lashanti Aayania Hester, was shot while driving her vehicle.
According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of East North Avenue and White Hall Road.
The coroner's office says the shooting appears to be the result of an altercation between a group of individual's attending a graduation party at a local motel and continued to a convenience store.
EMS arrived and transported Hester to AnMed Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m.
We're told the death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
Both the coroner's office and police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.
