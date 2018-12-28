Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office in Anderson County has confirmed they are responding to a second fatal accident Friday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after 7:57 a.m.
We spoke with Deputy Coroner Don McCowan who said at this time he doesn't know how many people have died but confirmed he was en route to the scene.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as more details become available.
