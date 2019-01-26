Anderson Co. fatal: Car vs tree

A person is dead after their car hit a tree Saturday evening. (FOX Carolina/ January 26, 2019)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver is dead after colliding with a tree Saturday evening.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirms to FOX Carolina the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. for the collision on SC-413, near Yarbrough Drive. As of writing, the on-scene coroner confirms the scene remains active.

SCHP is also actively investigating the scene.

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.